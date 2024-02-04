Intapp (INTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Intapp has set its Q2 guidance at $0.04 to $0.06 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.25 to $0.29 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. On average, analysts expect Intapp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Intapp Stock Performance
Shares of INTA opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 0.63. Intapp has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $50.46.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 419.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 23.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth about $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $155,000.
A number of analysts have commented on INTA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
