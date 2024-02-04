International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 0.3 %

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

