International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 51,353 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $23,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,992,000 after purchasing an additional 117,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,362,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,624,000 after purchasing an additional 279,601 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

Shares of IFF opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average is $73.55. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $115.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

