International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Lowered to $40.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $33.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,315 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,792,000 after purchasing an additional 215,134 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

