Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 119.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,286 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

