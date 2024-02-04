Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $37.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on INVH

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.77%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.