Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CFO Sells $105,272.50 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $105,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $360,459,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.