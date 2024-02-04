iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.82

Shares of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.82 and last traded at $58.82, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.259 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

