iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Position Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 2.62% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GBF opened at $104.33 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $106.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.09.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

