iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 344.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 730,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565,920 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $32,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.