iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,756,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 460% from the previous session’s volume of 492,014 shares.The stock last traded at $29.64 and had previously closed at $29.78.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWP. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 66,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

