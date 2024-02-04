J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,119 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $23,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after purchasing an additional 570,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on JBHT shares. UBS Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $208.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.