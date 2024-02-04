J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $209.56

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $209.56 and last traded at $208.68, with a volume of 632206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.99 and a 200-day moving average of $190.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $229,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

