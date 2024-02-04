Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of JKHY opened at $165.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average of $158.30. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $182.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.46.
Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates
In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $69,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
