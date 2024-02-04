Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.6 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $182.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.30.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.