Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Stock Position Raised by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.44% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 31,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 171,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $67.04.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.099 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

