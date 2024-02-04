JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

JELD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

JELD stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.37. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $171,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 103.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 161,693 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 103.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 74,984 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

