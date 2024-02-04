Jon Christianson Sells 356 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) President Jon Christianson sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $21,071.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 71,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,327.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $25,434.99.

On Friday, January 12th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Monday, January 1st, Jon Christianson sold 341 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $18,591.32.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $121,540.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $240,440.00.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average of $55.96. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $64.41.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

