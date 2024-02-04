JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $230.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $268.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.35. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 94.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

