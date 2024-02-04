Jump Financial LLC Acquires 21,201 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,201 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Tenable Price Performance

TENB opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -70.28 and a beta of 0.96. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $49.77.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $235,170.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,759.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,753,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,895 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

