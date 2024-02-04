Jump Financial LLC Acquires 25,688 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Frontdoor worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $38.97.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 162.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.