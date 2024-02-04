Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,692 Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,692 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 6.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 29.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 24.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 24.0% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 36,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $150.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $103.61 and a one year high of $179.68.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.42%.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.20.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

