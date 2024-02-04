Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 16,530 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,066,000 after buying an additional 178,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,642,000 after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $134.48 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

