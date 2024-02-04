Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 330.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,749 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $168.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.16. The company has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $178.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

