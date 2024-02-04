Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after buying an additional 927,584 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,896,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,130,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,147,000 after buying an additional 505,812 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $121.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.82. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

