Jump Financial LLC Buys 21,201 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 197.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $235,170.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,759.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $235,170.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,759.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,669 shares of company stock worth $3,005,895. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TENB shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

