Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 47,476 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRNX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $37.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,070.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,639 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Stories

