Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 1,134.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,735 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,890 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $6.39 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

