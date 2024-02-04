Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 387.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $486.77 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $487.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $462.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.12.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,782.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

