Jump Financial LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 154.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after buying an additional 1,519,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,481,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,951,000 after buying an additional 705,451 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 146.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after buying an additional 470,966 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 597.4% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 544,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,556,000 after buying an additional 466,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 449.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 420,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,344,000 after buying an additional 344,308 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $104.66 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $116.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

