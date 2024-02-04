Jump Financial LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,744 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after acquiring an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in HP by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,618,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $264,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

