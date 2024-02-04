Jump Financial LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,415 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of RingCentral worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 903.4% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,197,000 after buying an additional 7,350,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,857,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after acquiring an additional 941,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,316,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.95.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $33.66 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.92 million. Analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,344 shares of company stock worth $3,733,591. 6.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

