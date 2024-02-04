Jump Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 190,713 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Xerox worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Xerox by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Xerox by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XRX opened at $18.25 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

