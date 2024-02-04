Jump Financial LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,217 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.