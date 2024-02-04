Jump Financial LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2024

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,217 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.