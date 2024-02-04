Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,649,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,536,731 shares of company stock valued at $212,238,020. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day moving average of $134.48. The company has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.