Jump Financial LLC Purchases 11,706 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYGN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

