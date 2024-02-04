Jump Financial LLC Purchases 37,773 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 147.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 956,500 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after acquiring an additional 498,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

NYSE HASI opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $38.45.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

