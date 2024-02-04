Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Kura Sushi USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 53.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $1,283,125.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

KRUS opened at $97.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.31 and a beta of 2.01. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

