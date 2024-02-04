Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Post by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $815,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Post by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,249,000 after acquiring an additional 385,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Post by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $928,996.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,996.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $344,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Price Performance

Post stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.24. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

