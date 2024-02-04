Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,431 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Five9 by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 242.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 187,268 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Five9 by 32.6% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 24,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five9 by 23.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Five9 from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Five9 Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -63.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

