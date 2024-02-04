Jump Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 1,032.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,610 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Further Reading

