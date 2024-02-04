Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 131.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Frontdoor worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $33.05 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.22.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.40. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 162.33%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

