Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of PAYX opened at $121.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.82. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

