Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $30.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.43. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

