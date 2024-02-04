Jump Financial LLC Sells 18,400 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 407.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.26). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 58.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliance Resource Partners

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $738,402.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,548,097 shares in the company, valued at $371,504,777.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 38,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $834,995.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,359,813 shares in the company, valued at $351,735,979.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $738,402.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,548,097 shares in the company, valued at $371,504,777.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,030 shares of company stock worth $4,272,028 over the last three months. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

