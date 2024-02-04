Jump Financial LLC Sells 18,400 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 43.8% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 420,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $2,035,000. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

ARLP opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.54 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 35.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 58.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $682,253.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,202,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,092,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $682,253.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,202,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,092,601.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,028. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARLP. StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.