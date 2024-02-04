Jump Financial LLC Sells 245 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immunocore by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,217,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Immunocore by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Immunocore by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Immunocore

In other news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 0.97. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMCR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Immunocore Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

