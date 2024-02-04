Jump Financial LLC Sells 90,882 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,882 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $82.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average is $67.29. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

