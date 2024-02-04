Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,026 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Silicon Motion Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after buying an additional 47,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after buying an additional 707,765 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,061,055 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,958,000 after purchasing an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 833,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,742,000 after purchasing an additional 533,991 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 761,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $63.89 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

