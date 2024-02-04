Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Morphic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Morphic by 63.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Morphic by 106.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $34.75 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97.

Insider Activity at Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.25. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Morphic news, Director Joseph P. Slattery purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $186,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Morphic news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 5,089 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $139,896.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Slattery bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $186,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,876 shares of company stock valued at $986,231. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MORF. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Morphic in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morphic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Morphic Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

